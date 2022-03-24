"He's not ready yet"- Former WWE World Champion on what makes him better than Bron Breakker

WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler believes being a wrestling veteran gives him an edge over Bron Breakker in their ongoing feud.

The Showoff has been a part of the pro wrestling industry for 18 years, while Bron started his career in 2021. The latter's lack of experience was on full display as he got manipulated into putting his NXT title on the line in a triple threat match. Dolph won the match by pinning Tommaso Ciampa as Breakker looked on hopelessly.

Speaking about his ongoing feud with Breakker on this week's WWE The Bump, Dolph Ziggler stated that the former NXT Champ is not ready for the big stage as he lacks experience.

"It's the reps, it's the repetition. It's about having it second nature in your brain without having to think about it. That kid [Bron] is strong, powerful, fast. He's going to be something huge, but he's not ready yet. That's where me, slowly manipulating me, talking him into putting his title on the line and losing it without even getting pinned. That are the little things that you can't teach," said Dolph.

Ziggler also talked about being a pro wrestling veteran, stating that ring presence comes with experience and can't be taught.

"You can't teach the ring presence. The awareness to be able to put your foot on a rope if you can't kick out 'cause someone dropped you to the mat. It's also having the backstage wherewithal to protect yourself. There's a reason I'm here, that 6 foot tall, barely 200 pounds with no friends in the back, somehow someway, 17 years later, I'm probably in the best shape of my life. [30:00 to 30:51]

Bron Breakker faced off against Robert Roode on WWE NXT

The feud between Bron Breakker and Dolph Ziggler continued on NXT 2.0 this week as the former faced off against the latter's partner, Robert Roode, in a singles match.

While Bron may have won the match, The Showoff had the last laugh. Ziggler took out Breakker with a superkick after the main event on NXT.

You can check out the results of this week's NXT by clicking here.

Bron will have a shot at winning his title back at NXT: Stand and Deliver. He is scheduled to lock horns with Ziggler ahead of Night 1 of WrestleMania 38.

If you use any quotes from the article, please credit WWE The Bump and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for transcription.

