WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler pays a heartfelt tribute to the late former champion

Former United States Champion Dolph Ziggler paid his respects to the late Brodie Lee (aka Luke Harper) ahead of his two-year Remembrance Day.

Brodie Lee began wrestling in 2003 and worked on several independent promotions before signing with WWE in 2012. Under the alias Luke Harper, he achieved considerable success as a member of the Wyatt Family.

Brodie Lee, however, passed away on December 26, 2020, due to complications with a non-COVID-related lung issue.

Dolph Ziggler took to Twitter to share an emotional photo with Luke Harper from their 2014 feud for the Intercontinental Championship. The Showoff honored Brodie Lee by remembering one of the greatest matches of all time.

You can check out Ziggler's tweet below:

After a back-and-forth attempt, Brodie Lee and Ziggler clashed for one last time in a ladder match at the 2014 TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs, which was memorable for its sequence.

Both men were bruised from the impact of the ladders on their bodies. But ultimately, Luke Harper failed to regain his title.

Dolph Ziggler challenges Natalya's sharpshooter against his stand-up comedy

The former World Heavyweight Champion has proposed a stipulation for a potential matchup against Natalya.

WWE shared a video of The Showoff and The Queen of Harts from an episode of The Bump last year. In the video, Natalya locked Ziggler in the Sharpshooter, and the latter quickly tapped out while on set for the show.

Ziggler replied with an intriguing arrangement for the hypothetical match. To see who will submit first, The Showoff will put up his stand-up comedy against Natalya's Sharpshooter.

You can check out the tweet below:

Dolph Ziggler recently criticized US Champion Austin Theory, claiming he was unfit to hold the title. It'll be interesting to see if Ziggler can reclaim Theory's title in the near future.

Do you want to see Ziggler hold the United States Championship on his shoulder again? Sound off in the comments section below.

Bobby Lashley may no longer be in WWE. But someone wants him in another promotion. Details here

Poll : 0 votes