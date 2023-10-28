WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio pokes fun at his rival

Dominik Mysterio is scheduled to defend his title on NXT next week. He recently poked fun at the challenger on social media.

Dirty Dom is one of the biggest success stories of WWE in 2023. After doing wonders with his character work, the NXT North American Champion is currently having great matches on the white and gold brand. He will defend his title against Nathan Frazer next week on Night Two of Halloween Havoc.

Dominik and Frazer were engaged in a backstage altercation on RAW last week. The two got into a brawl the following night on NXT, which started in the back and continued in the ring.

Dominik Mysterio took to his Twitter account to take a dig at Nathan Frazer. Ex-Con Dom shared a video of the latter posted by the official Twitter account of NXT, in which he is seen challenging Mysterio for the title. The North American champion attached a GIF to his tweet and let his thoughts about Frazer known to all.

"Megamind lookin a** Nathanial Frazer," he wrote.

You can check the Twitter post below:

The former Tag Team Champion is in the middle of a decent title reign as the NXT North American Champion. It will be interesting to see how Mysterio fares against the talented Nathan Frazer.

Dutch Mantell talks about WWE Universe's involvement with Dominik Mysterio

Legendary wrestling booker and manager Dutch Mantell seems to be impressed by the work put in by Dominik Mysterio. He believes that the 25-year-old wrestler is inducing organic reactions from the crowd.

On Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the veteran compared Mysterio's crowd reactions to those of Stone Cold Steve Austin. He believes the two-time NXT North American Champion has great control over the crowd.

"This is where the crowd can take over, and the crowd, they love that because they love if they're bothering Dirty Dom, then they're doing something, and it feels like they're part of the show. That was the whole Stone Cold talking to the crowd, 'Yeah, what? What? What? What?' because they were in the show with him," he said.

What are your thoughts on the crowd reactions Dominik Mysterio receives every week? Sound off in the comments section below.

