Edge reacts to heartwarming video from young WWE fan who wants to join Judgment Day

Former WWE Champion Edge recently welcomed a young fan to The Judgment Day after the latter expressed his desire to join the villainous stable.

The heel faction was formed at WrestleMania 38 after Damian Priest aligned himself with The Rated R Superstar, helping him win his match against AJ Styles. The duo were joined by Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania Backlash, who came to the aid of Edge in yet another victory over Styles.

It seems like the group has found its fourth member as The Master Manipulator responded to a video of a child obliging to Damian Preist's words on RAW. The kid also stated his desire to join the faction, which was approved by the leader.

"Smart kid. Consider yourself a member Dean"- he wrote.

Since its inception last month, there have been rumors about Judgment Day adding a fourth member to their ranks. Recent reports have suggested that the Rated R Superstar had planned for recently released star Harland (Parker Boudreaux) to be the stable's final member.

WWE Hall of Famer JBL recently shared his thoughts about Edge's Judgment Day faction

The Judgment Day has been one of the talking points of RAW since the group was formed on RAW after WrestleMania. Edge laid the groundwork for the faction during the buildup to his match against AJ Styles at the Show of Shows, showcasing a darker side to him and even changing his entrance song.

WWE legend JBL recently disclosed his thoughts about the group on last week's edition of The Bump. The wrestling veteran believes this could be one of the most interesting things WWE has done in years.

"Look, I was part of the Ministry of Darkness with Edge. I kind of know where he's going here. This is one of the most interesting things that WWE has done in years, aside of course from Theory debuting. Edge completely always reinvents himself. He's done it time and time again and for him to be at the level of greatness that he has been for this long and to be better than he's ever been is amazing to me."

The group is currently embroiled in a feud with AJ Styles and Finn Balor on RAW. The former Bullet Club members were joined by Liv Morgan on the Red Brand this week. Liv has her own score to settle with Rhea Ripley after the Nightmare betrayed her during their tag team bout and assaulted her.

It will be interesting to see what WWE has in store for the babyfaces, as Judgment Day has dominated the proceedings so far.

Missed out on what went down with Sasha and Naomi during RAW? Sign up for our exclusive newsletter.

Edited by Pratik Singh