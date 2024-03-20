WWE Superstar issues apology after recent controversy

A WWE Superstar has apologized for wearing an Ole Anderson shirt on social media today. Ole Anderson passed away last month at the age of 81.

WWE NXT star Brooks Jensen found himself in hot water recently after sporting an Anderson shirt after he had been accused of racism. Jensen was trying to pay tribute to the veteran but took to social media to apologize for his actions. He noted that he was unaware of the allegations when he wore the shirt. Jensen added that he will learn from this experience in his post seen below.

"I will never support any racism, hate, or bullying. While I respected Ole for his wrestling it was news to me after wearing the tshirt that he was associated with these allegation's. Ive noticed my "looks" and where I'm from are frequently stigmatized with the underbelly of our society (i.e racists) but this mullet just likes to give love and party. My apologies to anyone who knew the allegations prior and were offended by the shirt. I'm learning and this was noted," he wrote.

Ole Anderson was recently mentioned on CBS Sunday Morning and has received many tributes following his passing last month.