WWE veteran shares incredible fact about Ole Anderson following his passing

A current WWE executive and wrestling legend has just revealed a piece of pro wrestling history. The news comes after the passing of WCW Hall of Famer Ole Anderson. The legend who shared this incredible trivia was Michael Hayes.

Anderson began wrestling in 1967 and was a founding member of the Four Horsemen. He performed as a wrestler and booker for years, often controversial at times, and at one point was the head booker of WCW. The NWA Hall of Famer passed away on Monday, February 26 at the age of 81.

The Fabulous Freebirds were a legendary faction. The WWE Hall of Famers once feuded with Ole and Stan Hansen for the NWA World Tag Team Championship. Ole also booked the group in GCW. Michael 'PS' Hayes took to X this week to pay tribute to Ole, revealing that he was the one that came up with the 'Freebird Rule.' The current WWE Vice President of Creative Writing & Booking also credited his rival with bringing the group to Georgia.

"My condolences and prayers to Ole’s family, friends and fans. We disagreed more than we agreed, but, Ole brought us to GCW in 1980. Ole is also the one who came up with the 'Freebird Rule', which I am grateful for both of those things!" he wrote.

Expand Tweet

The Freebird Rule allowed any two of the three faction members to defend their titles on any given night. The group usually featured 2-3 wrestlers. Hayes, Terry Gordy, and Buddy Roberts were inducted into the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2015, while the line-up of Hayes, Gordy, Roberts, and Jimmy Garvin were inducted by WWE in 2016.

The gimmick has been re-used by various promotions over the years, including WWE, and at some points the rule was applied to singles championships. 3 Count, The New Day, The Undisputed Era, The Russians, and Demolition are among the other factions to use the Freebird Rule.

Ole Anderson obituary released as WWE pays tribute

The founding member of The Four Horsemen passed away peacefully at his home in Winder, Georgia, according to the obituary published this week. It was also noted that there will be no service for Ole, per request of the family.

Anderson worked as a booker, promoter, and wrestler for close to 24 years. He was often controversial, and was once described as 'an intriguing, almost mythical, figure in the wrestling business.' A member of The Minnesota Wrecking Crew, the WCW Hall of Famer was known for his 'hard-nosed style and gruff demeanor,' as well as his 'stiff, nothing fashy, no gimmicks style.'

The official obituary for the 17-time NWA Georgia Tag Team Champion is as follows:

Mr. Alan Robert Rogowski, age 81, of Monroe, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 26, 2024 at his residence.

Mr. Rogowski was a professional wrestler and wrestled under the name of Ole Anderson. He served the United States faithfully in the Army.

Mr. Rogowski was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Joseph Rogowski and Georgiana Bryant; and his brother, Robin Rogowski.

Mr. Rogowski is survived by his significant other of twenty-two years, Marsha Cain; children, Bryant Rogowski, Christian Rogowski, Fortune Evans, Aaron Rogowski, Ethan Rogowski, Galen Rogowski, and Dana Armstrong; along with a host of grandchildren and extended family also survives.

Per the request of the family, no services will be held.

Carter Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.

WWE paid tribute to the wrestler formerly known as 'Rock Rogowski' with an official statement on their website. WWE's tribute graphic on X was re-tweeted by Triple H. However, the Chief Content Officer did not offer any additional comments on the 8-time and inaugural NWA World Tag Team Champion.

What is your favorite Four Horsemen memory? Sound off in the comments section below!