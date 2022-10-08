Top star breaks silence after brutally attacking Drew McIntyre on this week's WWE SmackDown 

Karrion Kross sent a message to Drew McIntyre after brutally attacking him on WWE SmackDown ahead of their Strap Match at Extreme Rules 2022.

On this week's Friday night show, Kross was interrupted during his entrance by a raging Scottish Warrior, who took him down by whipping him with a strap. However, officials soon came out to control McIntyre, but the latter quickly took them down. This allowed Karrion Kross to recover and unleash a counter-attack.

The former NXT Champion began beating Drew McIntyre with the same strap and sent him crashing into the ring post before making his way out.

Post-show, Kross took to Twitter to send a chilling message to his Extreme Rules opponent.

Sharing a clip of his onslaught on McIntyre, Karrion Kross wrote that he and Scarlett Bordeaux would take things to the "extreme" on Saturday night.

"Tomorrow…We will take things to the extreme. ExtremeRules," tweeted Karrion Kross.

Jim Cornette thinks WWE Superstar Karrion Kross needs to improve his promos

A few days ago, Cornette stated on his Jim Cornette Experience podcast that Karrion Kross needs to work on his promos to become a top star in WWE.

The wrestling veteran feels that Kross's chances of becoming a main event attraction in the global juggernaut would ultimately go down to his microphone skills.

"Whether he becomes a 'Superstar' or not, they're going to put him in the main event. He's going to be a main event guy, whether he becomes a real main event player and a 'Superstar' depends upon whether he develops the ability to do these promos, like the spooky video that they did. Whether he can do these promos in this style with no script, sound it like he really means it, it's him, it's coming off the top of his head - that's going to be the difference," said Cornette. [From 3:19:17 to 3:19:50]

Considering it will be his first premium live event match since returning, Karrion Kross is currently the favorite to win at Extreme Rules 2022.

