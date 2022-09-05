“Pointless” - former champion lashes out at NXT Women's Tag Team title match featuring Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop

WWE Superstar and Toxic Attraction member Jacy Jayne had some harsh words for the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship match at Worlds Collide, where champs Kayden Carter and Katana Chance defended their belts against Nikki A.S.H and Doudrop.

Jayne is a former tag champion herself, capturing the brand's titles twice with her fellow faction member Gigi Dolin. The duo were most recently part of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship tournament on the main roster, where they won their first-round match before being ruled out due to Dolin being injured.

The Women's Tag Team Championship match at Worlds Collide featured two wrestlers from Monday Night RAW. This, coupled with the fact that Toxic Attraction will not be challenging for the belts, seems to have ticked off Jayne, who went off about the match on Twitter:

"This match shouldn’t even be happening… What’s a tag team championship match without Toxic Attraction? Pointless. We’ll be watching," Jacy Jayne tweeted.

This match was just one part of the main roster getting involved with the show, as Ricochet also challenged for Carmelo Hayes' North American Championship at the event.

Worlds Collide marks the swan song of NXT UK

The Worlds Collide show marked the end of NXT UK as a brand. The event featured several title unification matches for championships from the US and UK branches of WWE's developmental.

North American Champion Carmelo Hayes successfully defended his belt against The One and Only Ricochet in a high-flying, athletic match.

The brand's Women's Tag Team Championship match saw Katana Chance and Kayden Carter retain their titles against Nikki A.S.H and Doudrop.

Elsewhere on the card, the Men's Tag Team Championships of both brands were unified in a fatal four-way elimination match between Pretty Deadly, The Creed Brothers, Gallus, and Brooks Jensen & Josh Briggs, with Pretty Deadly coming out on top.

A triple-threat match also unified the Women's Championships of the US and UK developmental brands as Mandy Rose defeated Meiko Satomura and Blair Davenport.

In the show's main event, NXT Champion Bron Breakker faced off with the first and last-ever NXT UK champion Tyler Bate in a title unification match, which Breakker won.

