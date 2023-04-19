WWE Superstar Logan Paul shares adorable personal update

Logan Paul has overdelivered as a WWE Superstar in his rookie year. The Maverick ended his last contract with a show-stealing match against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 39 before signing a new deal.

The 28-year-old influencer recently shared a before-and-after picture on Twitter of his pet dog, revealing the latter's current state after gaining 100 pounds.

Logan Paul is yet to return to WWE TV, but there may already be plans awaiting the star. He could fly to London later this year to win the MITB briefcase at the eponymous premium live event scheduled to take place at the O2 Arena on July 1, 2023. The pitch was made for Paul to win the MITB this year recently by a WWE panelist. Read more here.

Logan Paul on his alarming plight during last WWE match at WrestleMania 39

Speaking on the IMPAULSIVE podcast following WrestleMania Hollywood, Logan Paul revealed that there were lingering hand marks on his chest from the beating he received at the hands of Seth Rollins.

What worried the 28-year-old superstar the most, however, was that his vision went blurry after hitting his head during the match at the SoFi Stadium. He said:

"These things happen," Paul said. "But it wasn't a concussion. It was like a vision hit. There were like rings around my eyes." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Logan Paul further revealed that the medical team evaluated him with a concussion test as a precautionary measure, and thankfully, he passed.

Despite ample scope for a sequel, Seth Rollins and Logan Paul are seemingly done with one another. It remains to be seen when The Maverick will resurface on television and who his next opponent will be.

