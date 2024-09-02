WWE Superstar might turn his back on Solo Sikoa and leave the new Bloodline, according to analyst

The Bloodline under the new leadership of Solo Sikoa has become an unstoppable force on the blue brand. WWE analyst Sam Roberts, however, thinks Jacob Fatu could turn his back on The Enforcer.

The Samoan Werewolf has been Solo Sikoa's right-hand man since being brought into the fold. Jacob Fatu single-handedly put Roman Reigns out of commission shortly after the Original Tribal Chief's return. A few weeks ago, Sikoa stripped Fatu of his WWE Tag Team Championship and handed it over to fellow Bloodline member, Tonga Loa.

Since then, there has been widespread speculation among fans about the possibility of The Samoan Werewolf turning on the self-proclaimed Tribal Chief.

Trending

Speaking on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts said Fatu might eventually betray Sikoa down the road:

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

"I think people are waiting for Jacob Fatu to turn on Solo [Sikoa], and it might happen eventually," Roberts said.

WWE analyst explained the aforementioned storyline swerve would be a bad idea as he feels Jacob Fatu is tailor-made for the new Bloodline:

"I just don't see it happening anytime soon. I don't think that's the role of Jacob Fatu like there has to be somebody in this Bloodline that the rest of the roster and that we as fans can look at and go, 'That's what makes the Bloodline unbeatable.' Because otherwise, it's just a faction, right? And I think that Jacob needs to be there to lend that credibility to the new Bloodline. By design by the way, completely by design," he added. [32:00 - 32:35]

Check out the full episode below:

What's next for Solo Sikoa?

After taking out Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa has once again set his sights on winning the Undisputed WWE Championship from Cody Rhodes.

The two men slugged it out in a 'Bloodline Rules' match in the main event of SummerSlam this year. The American Nightmare successfully retained his title, thanks to The Head of the Table who took out the entire Bloodline by himself.

Expand Tweet

But now that Reigns is no longer in the picture, Sikoa wants to capture the coveted prize to solidify himself as the Tribal Chief.

With Bad Blood right around the corner, it will be interesting to see if WWE will book a rematch between Rhodes and Sikoa.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit the Notsam Wrestling podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback