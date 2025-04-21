WWE Superstar needs urgent medical help following WrestleMania 41 match: "I can't breathe"

Night Two of WrestleMania 41 has gotten off to a fast and furious start, with multiple great matches kicking off the show.

While the Women's World Championship Triple Threat was incredible, the Sin City Street Fight between Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest was much more brutal. In fact, after the match, one of the stars needed medical help immediately.

Following his loss to McIntyre, Priest was seen talking to the referee. Michael Cole stated that The Punisher said he couldn't breathe:

"I can't breathe. I need medical help," Priest said.

This comes after both Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre put each other through hell. The former was put through two tables from the top rope, before suffering a Future Shock DDT onto the steel steps. However, the finish may have been what caused his need for medical help.

McIntyre hit Priest with a Claymore Kick into a steel chair that was wedged into the corner. The Scottish Warrior finally got revenge on the man who won the World Heavyweight Championship from him at WrestleMania last year, but at what cost?

It isn't known how bad Damian Priest's injury is. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the latest updates on the situation. We wish him the best after that scary moment at WrestleMania 41.

