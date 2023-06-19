WWE Superstar who is "never on TV" gets "paid very well to do what he does", according to Bully Ray

WWE has built many top stars over the years, and Hall of Famer Bully Ray believes Dolph Ziggler is a generational talent. The 42-year-old has been seen competing in some rivalries on RAW in recent months.

Ziggler has been working with WWE since 2004 and has undergone many character changes over the years. He has also won a few major titles in the company, with the NXT Championship being his most recent big win.

The Show Off has had mixed bookings throughout his career. Fans have seen him compete at the highest level some days, while he has been used as an enhancement talent for others. However, he is among the best wrestlers in the company today without any doubt.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, hosts Bully Ray, Mark Henry, and David LaGreca spoke about whether it’s better to stay a mid-carder or seek work elsewhere in the industry.

While talking about which option to choose, Bully Ray explained that a performer didn’t have to be at the top of the card to make good money. He gave the example of Dolph Ziggler to back up his statement:

"Dolph gets paid very, very well to do what he does. And most people be like, 'He's never on TV, Bubba. He doesn't do anything. They job him out, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah.' He gets paid really, really well because the Dolph Zigglers of the world only come around once in a while. We talk about generational talents. Dolph Ziggler is a generational talent, a guy that can hang out at the bottom, and on any given night, if he wanted to, [he could] shoot right to the top of the ladder."

Ziggler recently had a great match against Tyler Bate on WWE Main Event. He has also competed against JD McDonagh on RAW to help the newcomer get some notice. However, the free agent does not work as many matches as many other top stars.

Dolph Ziggler recently opened up about getting punched by Hugh Jackman in WWE

Dolph Ziggler has been working with WWE for nearly two decades now. The company has trusted him with some big rivalries and segments knowing that he is more than capable of carrying them forward.

In September 2011, The Show Off went head-to-head with Zack Ryder on an episode of RAW. Their exchange was interrupted by Hugh Jackman, who punched the 42-year-old star in the face, costing him the match.

Speaking on NotSam, Dolph Ziggler disclosed the details of his conversation with Hugh Jackman before the match.

"There's guys like Hugh Jackman that go, 'Hey, can you punch me in the face, or can I punch you in the face?' I'm like, 'Yeah, but it's gotta be real.' He goes, 'Okay.' And then, of course, it had to be me getting punched," the WWE star said.

The spot ended up being an iconic one in WWE history. Ziggler has been part of some of the most popular segments and rivalries in the company’s history.

