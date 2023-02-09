Bryan Danielson is on course to challenge MJF for the AEW World Championship at the upcoming Revolution pay-per-view.

On the latest episode of Dynamite, he was in action against Rush. The match was highly praised by many, including current WWE star Dragon Lee.

Lee, who previously competed in the Jacksonville-based Promotion, took to Twitter to send out a three-word reaction to Danielson vs. Rush.

"What a match @rushtoroblanco vs @bryandanielson," wrote Lee.

Check out Dragon Lee's tweet below:

Dragon Lee has previously teamed up with Rush and Andrade El Idolo in AEW. The trio faced The Elite in a six-man tag team match.

However, after a loss to Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks, Andrade and Rush decided to take their frustrations out on the 27-year-old, who was also unmasked in the process.

In December 2022, Lee confirmed his signing with WWE after he and his brother Dralistico defeated FTR for the AAA World Tag Team Championships.

Seth Rollins recently named Bryan Danielson in his Mount Rushmore of professional wrestling

Seth Rollins was recently asked about his Mount Rushmore of professional wrestling.

Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, the former WWE Universal Champion named Shawn Michaels, Eddie Guerrero, Bret Hart, and Bryan Danielson in his Mt. Rushmore. Rollins said:

"The in-ring, yeah. It gets crazy. I go Shawn [Michaels], I go Eddie Guerrero, Bret "The Hitman" Hart. And man, I'm gonna throw out a wild one for you guys because he's currently performing right now. But The American Dragon Bryan Danielson. Daniel Bryan in WWE. His body work I think when it's all said and done will stack up with those guys. I hope to be in the conversation one day, maybe at least in the conversation or whisper on the side, something like that."

In recent weeks, Danielson has gone through challengers, including Konosuke Takeshita, Bandido, and Brian Cage. He will aim to dethrone MJF at Revolution.

