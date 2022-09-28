Teddy Long gets new merch following recent blocking spree; current WWE star reacts

Teddy Long's Twitter account was hacked and it went on a blocking spree that has resulted in the WWE Hall of Famer getting new merchandise.

Stars from AEW and WWE had fun with the situation and posted screenshots of their accounts being blocked by the former SmackDown General Manager. Teddy posted a video on social media to reveal that his account was hacked and he didn't block anyone. The 75-year-old went on to thank the person who hacked his Twitter account because it got him trending. He ended the video by saying, "Playas, I love all of ya'll."

The idea of Teddy Long angrily blocking current wrestlers went viral, and Pro Wrestling Tees has capitalized on the opportunity. The company is releasing a new shirt for the legend with the words "You got blocked playa!" on the front. WWE RAW star MVP took to Twitter to respond to the new T-shirt and claimed that it was brilliant.

"Brilliant!"

The WWE Universe reacts to Teddy Long's new shirt

The wrestling world has responded positively to Teddy's new shirt. Naomi responded with a flurry of emojis to show her approval of the design.

One fan noted that every fan should purchase the shirt of else the former SmackDown GM is going to put them in a match against The Undertaker.

Most wrestling fans loved the shirt and complimented PWTees for quickly coming up with the idea.

Yovani Larreynaga @gioiam18 @PWTees @teddyplayalong Hahaha devil works fast, but PWTees works faster haha this is too funny!!! Lol @PWTees @teddyplayalong Hahaha devil works fast, but PWTees works faster haha this is too funny!!! Lol

Another fan noted the sad news that Teddy shared over the weekend. He disclosed that his wife passed away and one fan said this would be a good way to show support for the Hall of Famer.

Melody - メロディー - 멜로디 @BLITZENTERPRISE @PWTees



I know this tweet dulled the mood but damn Teddy is such a good guy. Support the playa. @teddyplayalong Everyone even though it's such a great joke shirt, let's all buy one. Remember, his wife passed away recently. Let's all buy one to help Teddy with a funeral costs and his family in general.I know this tweet dulled the mood but damn Teddy is such a good guy. Support the playa. @PWTees @teddyplayalong Everyone even though it's such a great joke shirt, let's all buy one. Remember, his wife passed away recently. Let's all buy one to help Teddy with a funeral costs and his family in general. I know this tweet dulled the mood but damn Teddy is such a good guy. Support the playa.

Teddy Long was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2017. He joined the company in 1998 as a referee before becoming SmackDown GM in 2004. Teddy last appeared on a special throwback episode of the blue brand in 2021. It will be interesting to see if Teddy shows up to announce one final tag team match in WWE down the line.

