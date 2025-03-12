WWE Superstar reveals new career low following brutal match

The WWE rosters are constantly recovering from their last outing but there's not much rest on The Road to WrestleMania. One controversial Superstar has been wrestling around the world for almost two decades but is now experiencing an unfortunate career low. A public reveal to the WWE Universe led to a bit of trolling.

Ethan Page has battled Je'Von Evans since arriving on WWE's third brand last summer. Evans finally got a win over the former AEW star at Roadblock last night. The brutal 15-minute NYC Street Fight included the use of steel chairs and tables and ended with Evans hitting a Cutter while a chair was wrapped around Page's neck. The 20-year-old was attacked by NXT's mystery faction after the win.

All Ego is hurting after his Roadblock loss. The 35-year-old Canadian grappler has been wrestling for more than 18 years, but he took to X today to declare how he's never felt this bad physically, despite other recent injuries. Page would be trolled after including a reference to Khia's "My Neck, My Back (Lick It)" single from 2002. The vulgar hip-hop song remains popular, reaching gold certification in Australia and the United States, and gold status in the UK.

"Today is the worst I've physically felt in my career. My neck. My back. U know the rest. FML," Ethan Page wrote.

Page was then trolled by one fan who bet Ethan's "third thing" hurts the most. This is a reference to lyrics in the aforementioned song. The 35-year-old deflected the troll attempt by claiming his jaw hurts instead.

"My jaw. Yes it does," Ethan Page wrote.

Page's second match for WWE was a singles win over Evans. He then won their TV rematch at Vengeance Day last month. Ethan also won two non-televised live event matches under Last Man Standing and Lumberjack stipulations this year.

WWE NXT - TNA working relationship continues

Several TNA stars worked Tuesday's WWE NXT Roadblock special. The special opened with The Hardyz retaining the TNA World Tag Team Championship over NXT Tag Team Champions Fraxiom.

Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy are now lobbying for an NXT title shot from Axiom and Nathan Frazer. Roadblock also saw NXT Champion Oba Femi retain over TNA X-Division Champion Moose.

TNA Sacrifice will be held this Friday with NXT's Cora Jade challenging Knockouts World Champion Masha Slamovich. The two companies will also battle in trios action, with Ace Austin and The Rascalz welcoming Wes Lee, Tyriek Igwe, and Tyson Dupont to their turf.

