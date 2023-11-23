WWE Superstar reveals he wants to "pull a Cody" ahead of title match

A WWE Superstar has revealed they want to pull a Cody Rhodes and finish their story ahead of an upcoming title match.

Cody Rhodes will be in action at the WWE Survivor Series this Saturday at the Allstate Arena in Chicago. The American Nightmare will compete in a WarGames match alongside the returning Randy Orton, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins against The Judgment Day with Drew McIntyre.

Rhodes and his teammates spent the duration of RAW this past Monday night trying to figure out who their final teammate will be in the WarGames match on Saturday. Cody Rhodes went on to announce that Randy Orton will be making his return at the premium live event as their final teammate in the bout.

Baron Corbin is scheduled to battle Ilja Dragunov for the NXT Championship at NXT Deadline on December 9. Ahead of the title match, Corbin took to his Instagram and revealed he wanted to "pull a Cody" and capture the title next month.

"Got to pull a Cody and finish the story!!! I stumbled hard and fell, but I got my a*s up and found a way. I found myself in the process and nothing can stop me from beating the dragon and taking that championship!" he wrote.

Former WWE writer mocks Cody Rhodes' fashion on RAW

Cody Rhodes sported an interesting jacket on RAW, and former WWE writer Vince Russo was not a fan of his outfit.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Vince Russo poked fun at Cody Rhodes' winter coat that he wore on WWE RAW. Russo wondered why the 38-year-old was worried about his fashion ahead of a WarGames match this weekend.

"I have one question. Why is Cody fighting in his winter coat? Bro, is he that concerned with being this fashion play that he's going to fight in his good winter coat? Like really, really? Get over yourself. At least take it off going down the ramp. Get over yourself! Who fights in their winter coat, bro?" [From 7:58 onwards]

Baron Corbin returned to WWE NXT earlier this year and has already found himself in a match for the title. It will be interesting to see if the veteran can capture the NXT Championship for the first time in his career at Deadline next month.

Who do you think will win the NXT Championship match at Deadline on December 9?