"Later B**ch Boy" - WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley savagely shuts down disrespectful comment on Twitter

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley recently encountered disrespectful comments online, and she hit back with a befitting reply.

Ripley recently returned to WWE RAW and quickly asserted her position as one of the top heels on the Red brand. Her presence has added to Judgment Day's advantage in their feud with Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio.

The Eradicator has undergone a massive transformation recently as she has grown more comfortable with herself and the character she wants to portray. However, Rhea Ripley has had to face an influx of negative comments from time to time, especially about her physical appearance. Recently, an ignorant viewer left a disrespectful comment on her picture.

Mu Khaalid @WWEAEW786 @RheaRipley_WWE Rhea transforming into a male wrestler day by day I wonder what she eats @RheaRipley_WWE Rhea transforming into a male wrestler day by day I wonder what she eats

The WWE Superstar hit back with a brutal response, intending to attack the entitlement of Twitter users who still comment on other people's bodies.

"Comments from Pussies like you feed me. #LaterB**chBoy", Rhea Ripley responded.

She doubled down on the response with yet another post.

"Every MF that comments on someone's appearance looks like this. #MonsterLookinA**es."

Several fans hailed Ripley for standing up for herself and defending her right to her body against judgmental statements. Others took it upon themselves to school the aforementioned Twitter user for his poor choice of words.

Rhea Ripley tricks Edge on WWE RAW

This week on RAW, The Usos defended their undisputed tag team championships against Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio. Once the Bloodline members left the ring with their gold, Judgment Day emerged from the crowd and launched a brutal attack on the father-son duo.

This prompted Edge to rush to the ring as he intends to end what he started, i.e., Judgment day. Unfortunately for the Rated-R Superstar, he fell victim to Rhea Ripley's trickery.

When Edge was about to hit Finn Balor with a Spear, Ripley pushed Dominik his way, forcing him to be on the receiving end of a devastating maneuver. Rey Mysterio, who later made his way back to the ring, was unhappy about Edge hitting his son in the show's final moments.

How will Rey Mysterio respond to Edge's mistaken attack on Dominik? Let us know in the comments section below.

