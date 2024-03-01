WWE Superstar rules himself out of a possible WrestleMania 40 match, confesses he wouldn't pass any drug test

The Road to WrestleMania 40 appears to have been cursed with several WWE Superstars set to miss the marquee event in Philadelphia.

Pat McAfee, who last competed at WrestleMania 39, has ruled himself out of a possible match at The Show of Shows this year. The former NFL Punter recently returned to WWE and rejoined Michael Cole as part of a new two-person commentary team on Monday Night RAW.

McAfee was one of the surprise entrants during the 30-man Royal Rumble match this year, but he chose to opt out due to the fear of getting hurt by Bron Breakker and Omos.

Speaking to Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson on the "All The Smoke" podcast, Pat McAfee expressed uncertainty over his in-ring status due to his intake of "rich guy stuff:"

"In Philly? I don’t know dude (On if he’ll wrestle at WrestleMania 40)...This year I’m like, I’m gonna get on the rich guy stuff that cheats and keeps me thin. Not as full as the Ozempic move but, I’m not against it. I will head to that route in a couple years if I have to. So I’m on a bunch of stuff," McAfee said.

McAfee added that he's doubtful of passing the drug tests:

"All that being said, I don’t think I could pass any drug tests for a WrestleMania, because they drug test people so that’s real deal… and I’m on everything I think they’re testing for." [H/T: PostWrestling]

Pat McAfee remained in contact with Triple H and others amid WWE hiatus

In September last year, Pat McAfee went on an indefinite hiatus to join ESPN's College Football GameDay.

The RAW announcer recently revealed that he didn't lose contact with Triple H, Vince McMahon, Nick Khan, and others amid WWE absence:

"So you know, myself, Michael Cole, Nick Khan, Kevin Dunn, Hunter Hearst Helmsley (Triple H), Vincent Kennedy McMahon, we all (are) still very much in contact with each other."

Despite possibly not competing at this year's WrestleMania, Pat McAfee will likely continue his duties as play-by-play commentator alongside Michael Cole.

Would you like to see Pat McAfee compete at WrestleMania XL? Share your thoughts in the comments section.

