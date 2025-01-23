WWE Superstar's latest six-word message for Jey Uso explains how he truly feels ahead of major title match

Ahead of WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, World Heavyweight Champion Gunther sent a six-word message to his challenger Jey Uso. The Ring General remains confident about his chances at SNME.

Gunther is in his first reign as the World Heavyweight Champion. He won the title at the SummerSlam Premium Live Event with an assist from Judgment Day member Finn Balor, who betrayed his then-stablemate, Damian Priest.

A defiant Gunther put Main Event Jey on notice ahead of their World Championship clash at Saturday Night's Main Event, claiming he would emerge victorious on January 25.

"Monday was practice. Saturday is victory," wrote Gunther.

Tommy Dreamer wants Jey Uso to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Tommy Dreamer discussed the possibility of Jey Uso walking out as the new World Heavyweight Champion by defeating Gunther at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Dreamer spoke highly of Jey, who he believes is the company's most-over babyface superstar currently. He was also skeptical of the Yeet Master potentially losing another high-profile match. Dreamer said:

"What is going to happen if Jey Uso loses another [high-profile match]. Does that hurt Jey Uso? If Gunther loses the World Title, and Jey Uso is the champion, man, that's a game changer. Would they risk doing that at Saturday Night's Main Event? Listen, Saturday Night's Main Event did massive ratings before, which you want to have — Jey Uso as your new champion. He is perhaps your biggest babyface," Dreamer said.

Jey's only singles championship success in WWE came in 2024 when he defeated Bron Breakker to win the Intercontinental Championship. However, his reign ended after 27 days and one televised successful title defense against Xavier Woods.

The OG Bloodline member expressed his desire to win a World Championship in 2025. Meanwhile, Gunther will remain hopeful of another successful title defense after previously defeating Randy Orton, Damian Priest, and Finn Balor, among others to retain his gold.

