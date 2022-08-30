WWE Superstar claims Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez's title win made "neckbeards" cry 

Happy Corbin confessed that he enjoyed Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez's WWE Women's Championship win for an interesting reason.

The SmackDown Superstars headlined a recent episode of RAW for the finals of the Women's Tag Team Championship tournament. The match ended on a controversial note after Aliyah pinned Dakota, who was not the legal person for the match.

In a recent tweet, Corbin shared a graphic of the new WWE women's tag team champion with the caption about how the moment made a lot of "neckbeards" cry. He even shaded "JD from NY," the host of the Off the Script podcast, for his comments.

"love this so much bc it made so many neckbeards cry! Imagine the meltdown JD from NY is having in his tiny little apartment right now."

Fans agree with the outcome of the WWE title match

After RAW's main event, a lot of fans were shocked and had more negative reactions to the results. However, some fans were still happy with the controversial victory.

In a reply to Corbin's post, a fan expressed that having unexpected and rising WWE stars as champions was the best decision.

MaDWaSTeD @MaDWaSTeD

I like when unexpected champions emerge.

Especially when the stars that are getting pushed, don't need the titles to help their push.



Great choice for champions. @BaronCorbinWWE This was a great outcome for that match. Rising stars.I like when unexpected champions emerge.Especially when the stars that are getting pushed, don't need the titles to help their push.Great choice for champions. @BaronCorbinWWE This was a great outcome for that match. Rising stars.I like when unexpected champions emerge.Especially when the stars that are getting pushed, don't need the titles to help their push.Great choice for champions.

Meanwhile, a number of fans expressed their happiness over the SmackDown Superstar's reply. Some said he won the internet and that he woke up to choose violence:

That Guy @Whothefookisth3 @BaronCorbinWWE Corbin woke up and chose violence and I'm here for it @BaronCorbinWWE Corbin woke up and chose violence and I'm here for it

Despite the negative comments, the new champions expressed nothing but excitement over their win. Still, with a controversial victory, the feud between the two teams may not be over yet.

However, it will have to wait until Dakota Kai, Iyo Sky, and Bayley finish their tag team match against Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka on Clash at the Castle this Saturday.

Do you want to see this feud between the two teams continue? Share your thoughts in the comments section below!

Watch: Look at some of the world champions who became Adam Rose's Rosebuds

Remember how Noam Dar used to say Alicia Fox? He teaches the Sportskeeda Universe right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by UJALA