Create

"You're the best" - WWE Superstar breaks character to send message to AEW star Keith Lee

Former WWE Superstar and current AEW Tag Team Champion Keith Lee
Former WWE Superstar and current AEW Tag Team Champion Keith Lee
Robert Lentini
Robert Lentini
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Sep 08, 2022 03:50 AM IST

WWE Superstar T-Bar, formerly known as Dominik Dijakovic in NXT, has responded to a message from AEW Tag Team Champion Keith Lee.

Dominik and Keith had an incredible rivalry during their time together in NXT and put on some memorable matches. A wrestling fan recently sent a tweet to Keith Lee asking him to try to get Dominik to join the AEW roster.

The 37-year-old responded that they do not talk about the companies they work for, instead, they simply check in and root for each other's success.

"Speaking honestly, Dijak and I don't really talk about our respective companies. We just make sure that we each are hanging in there, and clap for each other."
Speaking honestly, Dijak and I don't really talk about our respective companies. We just make sure that we each are hanging in there, and clap for each other. twitter.com/HarraldRobinso…

T-Bar responded today and said that Keith was the best.

"You're the best, my man."
@RealKeithLee You’re the best, my man.

WWE & AEW fans react to the exchange

There has been an incredible amount of hostility between fans of both promotions recently. It appears the absurdity that went down during the AEW All Out media scrum has brought more fans together.

Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland (Swerve in Our Glory) successfully defended the AEW Tag Team Championships against The Acclaimed at All Out on Sunday. The crowd was heavily behind The Acclaimed and the atmosphere in the NOW Arena helped elevate the match into something special.

RAW Superstar Seth Rollins included the match in a list of great matches over the weekend that fans should appreciate.

The wrestling world responded to the positive interaction between Keith Lee and T-Bar by saying that this is how it should be. Several fans also complimented both for being class acts.

@RealKeithLee @bisexual2022j That’s how it should be, and that’s how it is.
@RealKeithLee You're a true professional and a class act.
@RealKeithLee Unconditional love with friends is rare. I'm glad you two are aware of that and appreciate it and each other is great. Happy for you two
@RealKeithLee You’re a class act, Mr. Lee.
@TBARRetribution @RealKeithLee Remember those matches… Incredible.

T-Bar debuted on the main roster with the now disbanded RETRIBUTION group and has since mainly performed on WWE Main Event. T-Bar was rumored to have his name changed back to Dominiik Dijakovic but that has not come to fruition yet. It will be interesting to see if it eventually happens now that Triple H is running the creative for the promotion.

Do you want to see T-Bar get his original WWE name back? Let us know in the comments section below.

Also watch: 5 WWE Superstars who once worked regular jobs

youtube-cover

What is the future of Control Your Narrative after Braun Strowman's WWE return? Find out here

Edited by Brandon Nell

Comments

comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...