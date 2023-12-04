WWE Superstar sends message following SmackDown victory

Friday's WWE SmackDown was a major show as it featured fallout from Survivor Series: WarGames. The episode also served as the beginning to the Road to Royal Rumble, and one superstar is now touting his big win on the show.

Santos Escobar has feuded with his former LWO stablemates since turning on Rey Mysterio last month. He's had harsh words for his opponents and even took a slap from Zelina Vega. He also injured Carlito, which led to Dragon Lee replacing the son of Carlos Colón in a loss at WWE Survivor Series. The former NXT Cruiserweight Champion has also insulted longtime partners Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro.

SmackDown saw Escobar defeat Wilde in their first-ever singles match. The two first linked up in 2020 as NXT's Legado del Fantasma faction, which also included Vega and Del Toro. Now the 39-year-old heel has beat the 37-year-old babyface in just 4 minutes. He took to X to brag about the win while plugging tonight's event.

"You know what to do. #SantosIsRight #WWENewark," Escobar wrote.

The second-generation wrestler will likely wrestle one of his rivals at tonight's non-televised WWE live event in Newark, Delaware, as he plugged in his tweet. Escobar defeated Dragon Lee in a Survivor Series rematch at Saturday's live event in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

WWE possibly airing Survivor Series rematch?

While Santos Escobar defeated Dragon Lee at WWE Survivor Series last week, it looks like there will be an upcoming rematch on TV.

It was previously mentioned how Escobar defeated Lee in a rematch at Saturday's live event in Pennsylvania. WWE often uses the unspoken rule that says happenings at non-televised live events "do not count," so Saturday's match likely will not be mentioned on SmackDown next week.

However, WWE is apparently building to another TV match between the lucha stars, based on what happened during Friday's SmackDown. After the wrestler formerly known as El Hijo del Fantasma defeated the former Zema Ion, the heel continued his attack on his former stablemate until Dragon made the save.

Escobar retreated, but came back to attack the masked superstar while he checked on Wilde. The 28-year-old fought Escobar off again with kicks and laid him out, leading to strong speculation on a TV rematch.

What did you think of the first Santos Escobar vs. Dragon Lee match? Should Escobar be pushed as a main event star? Sound off in the comments section below!