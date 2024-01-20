WWE Superstar sends two-word message to Michelle McCool

A WWE RAW Superstar is among those who are praising Michelle McCool this week. The legendary star has now responded.

The latest episode of the WWE Playback online series features various superstars looking back at the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble. McCool worked the match last year, entering at #25. She was the 22nd elimination and was tossed out by the eventual winner, Rhea Ripley. The two-time Divas Champion picked up two eliminations of her own during the almost 14 minutes she was in the match.

In the aforementioned Playback episode, Piper Niven and Chelsea Green praised McCool's tag team with Layla. They agreed that LayCool does not get the credit they deserve for being vital to the Divas Revolution. McCool retweeted the clip and reacted to the praise.

"Awww……Resl talk - y’all are killing me! Never felt so loved! [blue heart emoji] [folded hands emoji] #LayCoolReunion #LayCoolforever," she wrote.

The Undertaker's wife then re-posted a screenshot to her Instagram Stories. She offered more thanks to the former Women's Tag Team Champions:

"Feeling every bit of this love! Thank you @chelseagreen & @pipernivenwwe #LaycoolForever," she wrote.

Green took to her Instagram Stories to re-post the screenshots from McCool. She praised the two-time Women's Champion as an icon.

"[pink heart emoji x 4] wrestling icon," she wrote.

Screenshot of Chelsea Green's reply to Michelle McCool on Instagram Stories

The All-American Diva lost a Loser Leaves WWE match to her LayCool tag team partner at Extreme Rules in May 2011. She returned for the 2018 Royal Rumble and the Evolution Battle Royal that October. She then worked the 2022 and 2023 Rumbles but has not wrestled since then.

Michelle McCool reveals WWE Legend The Undertaker's unique fear

The Undertaker and Michelle McCool have been together for years, and they currently raise several kids together. The couple has been married since 2010.

While Taker fears no man, he is afraid of a certain vegetable. McCool previously discussed her husband on the Wives of Wrestling podcast and revealed that The Deadman is afraid of cucumbers.

"We can’t even have one in the room. Every birthday, [daughter] Kaia gets cucumbers. She’ll like put them under his pillow, she’ll put them in his car. Cucumbers, he can’t even smell them … can’t even be around it. He ate so many cucumbers one day that he got sick, and ever since then, it was just game over," she said.

Bruce Prichard previously revealed how the late Owen Hart used to prank The Undertaker with cucumbers backstage.

