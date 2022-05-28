WWE Superstar sends a warning to Happy Corbin

SmackDown Superstar Madcap Moss, who is currently out of in-ring action due to an injury at the hands of Happy Corbin, shared a warning to his former tag team partner.

The Mayor of Jackpot City took Moss under his wing and credited himself for the latter's success on the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. The feud between them commenced following Corbin's discontent after losing his match against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 38.

A few weeks ago, Corbin assaulted Moss, resulting in the latter suffering a cervical contusion. Last week, The Mayor of Jackpot City broke the Andre the Giant Memorial Trophy on SmackDown to send a message to his former partner.

Moss spoke out for the first time following his injury, tweeting that Happy Corbin had disrespected WWE legend Andre The Giant's legacy. The latter tried to put Moss down, but the latter was built differently. He also announced that he would be returning on next week's SmackDown to exact revenge.

"You spit in the face of Andre’s legacy. You tried to end my career. But you didn’t - cuz Madcap is built different. Corbin, get ready to see a side of me you’ve never seen before. No jokes. No cap. Next week on #SmackDown I’m coming to WHOOP YOUR A**."

Happy Corbin wants Madcap Moss to return to WWE SmackDown

Before the assault on SmackDown, both men clashed at WrestleMania Backlash, wherein Moss defeated Corbin. Since the former has been out, The Mayor of Jackpot City has left no stone unturned while sending Moss a message.

On a recent edition of WWE's The Bump, Happy Corbin stated that he wanted Moss to return just so the latter could apologize for disrespecting him:

"Don't think we're done. I don't think he has learned his lesson. Hopefully he has, I'd love for him to come back and apologize, crawl on his knees, grovel, ask for my forgiveness, ask to come back home. I don't know if I'd take him back after the disrespect I've seen and the money I've spent on him."

Without apologizing in his tweet, Madcap Moss has confirmed his return on SmackDown next week. It'll be interesting to see how their interaction goes as fans expect another brawl to commence on the blue brand.

