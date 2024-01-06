WWE Superstar shares troubling story from honeymoon

WWE couples often share happy photos and videos from their time, but one superstar has just revealed a concerning story from her honeymoon with a fellow wrestler.

Bianca Belair and Montez Ford announced their engagement on June 9, 2017, and then tied the knot on June 23, 2018. The following month, the couple took a cruise for their honeymoon, with stops in Cozumel and Belize. They renewed their wedding vows just last year.

The EST took to her Instagram Stories this weekend for a fan Q&A to promote Hulu's new Love & WWE: Bianca and Montez reality series that premieres next month. One fan asked Belair to tell fans a "mildly interesting fact" about herself.

"I'm scared of sharks. On our honeymoon we found a man in the water that had been floating for over 24 hours. He was alive," she wrote back.

Screenshot of Bianca Belair's Instagram Stories post

It wasn't clear if Belair was saying a shark bit the man, but it seems implied and has led to some interesting feedback.

While their honeymoon won't be covered in the new Hulu series, the vow renewal ceremony to celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary from last summer will be there.

Bianca Belair promotes Love & WWE series, reveals promotional poster

The new Love & WWE: Bianca and Montez reality series from Hulu will premiere on Friday, February 2. The first eight episodes will be released at that time.

The Stamford-based promotion has promised that the new series will give a fun, exciting peek into the personal lives of one of the company's hottest married couples. The show will cover The Road to WrestleMania 39 and the rest of the past year.

The EST of pro wrestling took to X this weekend to comment on the show while revealing a new promotional poster.

"Nothing better than having a tag team partner in the ring and in life. Feb 2 on @hulu Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez," she wrote with the image seen below.

Belair previously opened up on what it was like to film the new Hulu series.

During her fan Q&A this weekend, she also commented on a first-time-ever match she wants.

