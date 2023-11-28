WWE Superstar spotted with CM Punk and AJ Lee after RAW

A WWE Superstar was recently spotted hanging out with CM Punk and AJ Lee after the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. The name in question is Bayley.

The Straight Edge Superstar performed for World Wrestling Entertainment between 2005 and 2014. He left the company after some interaction with Vince McMahon and joined AEW in 2021. However, the Second City Saint made his much-awaited return to the Stamford-based promotion at Survivor Series WarGames 2023.

Punk also appeared on the latest edition of RAW, where he cut a promo, mentioning how happy he was after coming "back home." He also addressed the AJ Lee chants by saying that she was fine and she sent her regards to the WWE Universe.

Taking to Instagram, Bayley, who is a long-time friend of Punk's, recently uploaded a photo of herself, Punk, and Lee following the red brand's show.

The Best in the World took the selfie while his wife and The Role Model were hugging each other.

You can check out a screenshot of Bayley's Instagram story below:

Screenshot of Bayley's Instagram story.

WWE veteran believes Seth Rollins should have come out during CM Punk's promo on RAW

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, the former WWE head writer, Vince Russo, said that the company missed a big opportunity as Seth Rollins should have confronted Punk during the latter's promo at the end of the show.

"Here's where they missed the boat, and again bro, if Seth Rollins is gonna call CM Punk a hypocrite in the middle of the ring, then CM Punk needs to come out. That's the problem, bro. If you're gonna go there, then the dude needs to come out," Vince Russo said.

The fans want to see a feud between The Straight Edge Superstar and the Visionary for the World Heavyweight Championship. What the Stamford-based promotion has planned for Punk's future remains to be seen.

