WWE Superstar steals Shelton Benjamin's phone again to post without his knowledge

WWE star Mia Yim, also known as Michin, has stolen former Intercontinental Champion Shelton Benjamin's cell phone while backstage at tonight's RAW from Brooklyn, New York.

Yim and Benjamin have a long-standing rivalry that goes back to their days on the independent circuit. The two recently got into an exchange with a fan where Benjamin referred to the former RETRIBUTION member as his personal "punching bag." Yim stole Benjamin's phone a week ago and started impersonating him on Twitter.

Today, Yim furthered the rivalry. She initially tweeted on her account that Benjamin was dumb, and then released a video on his Twitter account showing that she had snagged the phone.

Nikki Cross made a brief appearance before Benjamin, who noticed Yim's theft and intervened.

Benjamin must have retrieved his phone because he tweeted that he wanted Mia Yim to stay away from his phone.

Mia Yim returned to WWE in the fall of 2022

Mia Yim could not cause Shelton Benjamin any problems between 2021 and 2022. That's because WWE released The HBIC in the fall of 2021. She then had a run with IMPACT Wrestling. She ultimately returned to WWE at the tail end of last year and has already made up for the lost time.

Yim tagged with The O.C. (Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson) to take on Judgment Day a couple of weeks ago. The HBIC said in a recent interview that the group welcomed her and treated her like family. Yim became the group's first female member since it was formed in 2016.

She competed in the first-ever women's WarGames matchup on the main roster at Survivor Series 2022. Her team, led by RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair, ultimately defeated Team Damage CTRL.

Yim's return has proven that she can be a top competitor in the company's women's division. Unfortunately, for Shelton Benjamin, that means she's sticking around.

