"I should have blocked you" - WWE RAW Superstar responds to jab by Shelton Benjamin

WWE RAW Superstar Mia 'Michin' Yim's name came up in a recent jab made by Shelton Benjamin on Twitter.

For those unaware, Benjamin and Mia have known each other since her days on the indie scene back in 2011. According to the latter, Shelton has been like a brother to her. Those who follow their banter on Twitter will know that they share a special bond despite insulting one another.

The former RAW Tag Team Champion made a jab at Yim by calling her his "personal punching bag." This, in turn, was a reaction to the pun Brian Bomb made in Mia Yim's tweet about blocking people on social media.

Both Benjamin and Mia went back and forth on each other over the next couple of tweets, which you can check out below:

Shelton Benjamin and Mia Yim's friendship began even before the two became WWE RAW Superstars

In an interview with Pro Wrestling Post a few years ago, Mia Yim spoke of their friendship candidly, commenting on their first meeting and bonding over chicken wings, and later remarking that Benjamin was there for her during one of the most trying times of her life.

"After one of my relationships, the domestic violence one, he was there throughout the entire thing. He was there if I needed a place to hide away. He would make sure that I would have a place and would come get me if anything were to happen." [H/T: Sportskeeda]

While she made it clear that she cares for him a lot, Yim couldn't help poking fun at the WWE legend in the end by adding:

"So even though we banter and we go back and forth, it's all full of love. We have each other's back. He is someone I would keep in my life even after wrestling. He's still a piece of sh** though. (laughs)" [H/T: Sportskeeda]

Shelton Benjamin recently celebrated 20 years with the Stamford-based promotion. Mia Yim took the mickey out of the former's special moment, albeit in good spirits. Perhaps WWE could book the two to share some screen space on the red brand in the future. The 33-year-old even mentioned her close friend of 12 years as a potential opponent down the line.

