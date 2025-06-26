WWE Superstar Stephanie Vaquer provides injury update following recent scare

WWE Superstar Stephanie Vaquer made her main roster debut on Monday Night RAW after WrestleMania 41. She had her first win as an official member of the red brand after beating Liv Morgan and Iy Nile to qualify for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match on the June 2 edition of RAW. However, she couldn't grab the briefcase at the PLE, as Naomi outsmarted all the other participants to win the contest.

Ad

The Chilean superstar then competed in the first round of the Queen of the Ring Tournament on the June 16 edition of RAW. However, during the match, Vaquer appeared to have injured her knee. She seemed to struggle a bit on her right knee after dropping a double superkick to Asuka during the bout.

Ring announcers Michael Cole and Corey Graves also mentioned Stephanie struggling with her right knee. Even though there was no confirmation from the company regarding this, the fans were a bit concerned.

Ad

Trending

She has now provided an update on her injury scare on her Instagram account. Stephanie, in her latest post, is seen getting an injection in her left knee. In the caption, she wrote,

Goldberg's son breaks silence on his son wrestling again HERE

"You know you’re home when they take care of you. ❤️ Don’t worry, my knee is fine 🙏just some maintenance.I just wanted to show you the little drama I made 😂 Big thanks to the WWE medical staff… love you guys! 🫶."

Ad

Ad

The update comes as a sigh of relief for her fans, who were concerned after her last outing on RAW. It will be interesting to see how the former NXT Women's Champion is booked for WWE's all-women's PLE, Evolution, on July 13.

Stephanie Vaquer reveals the real reason why WWE didn't sign her in 2017

Stephanie Vaquer recently revealed that she tried to get into the Stamford-based promotion in 2017, but she couldn't make it through.

Ad

During a recent conversation on The Nikkie and Brie Show, Vaquer said that she worked a lot harder in the last seven years after the rejection by WWE, and then finally made it to the company last year in July.

"Seven years ago, I did a tryout for WWE. But no good. I’m green, I need to learn more.In the beginning for me, I feel a lot of frustration like say, okay WWE is my dream and I’m not ready but I really want. So I started training different discipline and say okay I go to Mexico, I go to learn more and I need to go for all the world, all the planet, and learn different styles and conquer styles and learn. So, the last seven years I work really, really hard," she said. [H/T: TJR Wrestling]

Ad

Ad

She made her WWE television debut in October last year, and in the next six months went on to win NXT Women's North American Title as well as the NXT Women's Championship.

She is also the first female double champion in the history of NXT, and is also looked upon as the future of the women's division in WWE. It remains to be seen how she is booked on the main roster going forward.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mohammad Bilal Mohammad Bilal is a Trends writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He worked for ETEnergyWorld, India Today, and Pinkvilla before joining Sportskeeda to pursue his passion for pro wrestling. He completed his Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi. He strives to report accurate and relevant information by cross-checking facts or rumors multiple times on various platforms and sites.



Bilal has been a pro wrestling fan since childhood, with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson being his favorite wrestler. One of his first memories is of The Final Boss confronting Hulk Hogan in 2002, which got him hooked to pro wrestling. Bilal is amazed by The Rock’s unmatched dedication to everything he does. However, if he ever got a chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage someone, it would be Goldberg.



When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Bilal loves to read books on politics and international relations, and sometimes crime thrillers. Know More