WWE Superstar The Miz explains if his daughters are entering the wrestling ring

The Miz might not be the biggest name in WWE at the moment, but his achievements over his lengthy career are undeniable. The superstar has now opened up about his daughters following in his footsteps.

The A-Lister himself became a WWE Superstar after moving on from a career as a reality TV star. He competed in the Tough Enough show before signing with WWE, making his main roster debut in 2006. Since then, he has won the WWE Championship multiple times while also holding various other titles, eventually becoming the first-ever two-time Grand Slam Champion.

The superstar spoke on his TikTok in a video, commenting on whether his daughters would wrestle in WWE. He said that it was a simple answer for him, and he would support whatever it was they wanted to do in life.

"Whatever they want to do in their life I want to make sure that I can get them the tools to succeed in whatever their dream is. So, if it is being a WWE Superstar then I'm a huge tool, they can use me as a person of knowledge and I will show them everything I could possibly know. Sometimes I show them right now because sometimes they enjoy wrestling with me or having fun," he said.

Miz continued that he doesn't have any problems teaching his children.

"If they really, really, truly want to do it, I'll teach them, no problem, no questions asked." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Seth Rollins is returning to the WWE ring against The Miz amidst exit rumors

After the recent exit rumors surrounding Seth Rollins when he reportedly walked out of a WWE show, there is finally an update. The star is booked to appear on WWE RAW this week in a match against The Miz.

The star reacted to the news as well, in his first proper public tweet since the rumors emerged, showing that he was eager to return to the WWE ring.

It will be interesting to see if he has anything to say before his match against The Miz.

