"They're gonna be so mad" - WWE Superstar Theory makes bold prediction ahead of Hell in a Cell

WWE United States Champion Theory has never been shy with his opinions, and he certainly continued that trend by issuing a prediction ahead of his upcoming title defense against Mustafa Ali.

The two WWE Superstars will clash at tonight's Hell in a Cell event in Chicago for the title that Theory has held since defeating Finn Balor in April.

Theory is considered by many to be one of the promotion's most prized prospects. In a recent discussion with BT Sport, the youngster wasted very few words when describing what he thought the outcome of the bout would be:

"I love it. I love how excited they're gonna be for him, because they're gonna be so mad when I hold my title high. And I'm going to be the happiest man in Chicago on Sunday." (00:33)

WWE on BT Sport @btsportwwe



"He's going to fail because he's from Chicago."



is going to be a popular guy tonight 🤡



#HIAC "I love how excited they're going to be for him, they'll be so mad when I hold my title high.""He's going to fail because he's from Chicago." @_Theory1 is going to be a popular guy tonight 🤡 "I love how excited they're going to be for him, they'll be so mad when I hold my title high.""He's going to fail because he's from Chicago."@_Theory1 is going to be a popular guy tonight 🤡😂#HIAC https://t.co/bUJC8oRAjl

Story continues below ad

Theory also managed to fire a few shots at the city of Chicago in the process. The Windy City is not only hosting the premium live event this evening, but it's also Ali's hometown.

Theory and Ali have been on opposite trajectories in WWE

After an extended absence, Ali returned to television on the April 25 episode of RAW. He had previously requested his release from the company, but it appears both sides have come to an agreement for the time being.

On the other side of the equation, Theory signed with WWE in August 2019 and spent two years there before being called up to the main roster in late 2021.

Since then, the 24-year-old Georgia native has been in an onscreen role as Vince McMahon's protege and handpicked chosen one. He also involved in the chairman's WrestleMania 38 storyline that featured Smackdown commentator Pat McAfee and Hall of Famer Steve Austin.

Story continues below ad

Hell in a Cell kicks off tonight at 7 PM ET/6 CT on Peacock. Sportskeeda will have match results and details as they become available.

Ezekiel invites Elias to hang out with him in this Sportskeeda Wrestling Exclusive

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far