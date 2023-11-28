WWE Superstar touts push following Survivor Series match

The 37th annual WWE Survivor Series event was held this past Saturday, but the show continues to trend as this was a big night for the company and its superstars. One SmackDown Superstar is still riding high on the buzz of the night.

The third match on Saturday's card saw Santos Escobar defeat Dragon Lee. The 39-year-old grappler defeated the masked WWE Superstar by countering and going on to hit his Phantom Driver for the pin. Escobar was originally set to face Carlito, but an injury angle was done on the go-home SmackDown to set up the replacement.

Escobar took to Instagram today to praise himself while borrowing an old school phrase in claiming that the company has "strapped a rocket to his back." He is currently being pushed as a heel after turning on Rey Mysterio and the LWO.

"Phenomenal, lightnin’ in a bottle, On a launchpad… [rocket emoji] POR. MI. RAZA," he wrote.

Saturday's near-nine-minute match was the first-ever between Escobar and Lee.

Santos Escobar reveals more on why he attacked WWE Legends

The former leader of Legado de Fantasma turned on Rey Mysterio earlier this month after the WWE Hall of Famer dropped the United States Championship to Logan Paul at Crown Jewel. Santos Escobar has now revealed more insight into the heel turn and the recent attack on Carlito.

Escobar spoke with Byron Saxton during the Survivor Series Kickoff pre-show and said "attack" was too small of a word to describe what he did to Mysterio and Carlito, as "justice" is more fitting. He said he delivered justice for all the time he spent in the shadow of The Master of The 619.

Escobar also had pre-match comments on Dragon Lee, calling him "the next chapter in the same old story." The former Lucha Underground star added that the masked superstar has plenty of spirit, but spirit does not win fights.

He went on to say that Lee made the biggest mistake of his career by offering to replace Carlito and that Lee would become an example of what happens when you turn your back on the former El Hijo del Fantasma.

The former NXT Cruiserweight Champion recalled how Mysterio and Carlito said they were mentors, but in reality, they were just gatekeepers, and he proved to the world that their time was up.

