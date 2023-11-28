WWE Superstar and USA Network "stoked" for tonight's RAW

WWE Superstars and fans are sharing excitement as we get closer to tonight's RAW airing from Nashville with all the Survivor Series fallout.

RAW is set to be one of the biggest ever as it will feature the Monday night returns of CM Punk and Randy Orton. WWE has recently confirmed that Punk will address the WWE Universe, and spoiler notes on the show can be found here.

RAW has been a trending topic all evening, and that will surely continue into tomorrow as fans and wrestlers are steadily tweeting their thoughts for tonight's show. Zelina Vega took to X this evening and chimed in on the excitement.

"Who else is stoked for RAW?!" she wrote.

The official account for the USA Network responded and confirmed that they are "stoked" as well.

"You know we are!" the network wrote.

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H issued a message to fans ahead of RAW, specifically tweeting on tonight's big red brand returns. RAW General Manager Adam Pearce also took to X to make a major show-related announcement earlier today.

What are your predictions for tonight's RAW? Are you more excited to see CM Punk or Randy Orton? Sound off in the comments below!