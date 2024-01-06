WWE Superstars celebrate recent success with matching tattoos

Two WWE Superstars hit the tattoo parlor today to celebrate a major milestone that they both have just achieved.

Dakota Kai and Zelina Vega may be feuding with each other in the ongoing WWE SmackDown storyline that has Damage CTRL vs. the rest of the women's divison, but the two grapplers are best friends in real life. They recently launched their "ZELVX and CHARLIE GIRL" gaming podcast, which premiered its 13th episode earlier today.

Kai and Vega took to social media on Thursday evening and promised that they would get "slightly matching" tattoos today if they hit 15,000 subscribers on YouTube. The WWE Universe delivered, as "ZELVX and CHARLIE GIRL" hit the mark just a few hours later, and now has 15,400 YouTube subscribers and counting.

King Kota took to her Instagram Stories late last night and tagged Vega to mention they would be getting tattoos on Friday morning due to the 15,000 subscriber goal.

"Thank u [face holding back tears emoji] @zelinavegawwe morning tattoos before SmackDown it is then!" Kai wrote.

Screenshot of Dakota Kai's Instagram Stories post with Zelina Vega

Queen Zelina then took to her Instagram Stories this morning and confirmed that they were getting new ink from Sei Summer. The tattoo artist is currently working out of Vancouver, which is where WWE is holding SmackDown tonight.

"@ownyoursummer is tattooing us today to celebrate @zelvxandcharliegirl hitting 15k!!" Vega wrote.

Screenshot of Instagram Stories posts from Zelina Vega and Dakota Kai

The "ZELVX and CHARLIE GIRL" hosts are making fans wait as they still have not revealed their new tattoos. It's possible that they could wait and reveal the ink on the upcoming 14th episode of their podcast.

Kai and Vega launched their YouTube channel this past August, but did not premiere the first episode until September 22. The channel currently has 16 videos (13 episodes, 3 shorts) with 159,654 views, with 15,400 subscribers and counting.

Dakota Kai teases WWE in-ring return

WWE is getting closer to Royal Rumble 2024 and with that comes rumors and speculation on potential returns and debuts. One of the names rumored for a surprise spot in the Women's Royal Rumble Match is Dakota Kai.

Kai has been on the shelf since suffering a torn ACL back on May 17 last year. She underwent surgery the following week. While the Damage CTRL member has continued to appear on TV with her stablemates, it was reported in August that Kai would not be medically cleared to wrestle any time soon.

Kai stated to her fans in early September and late October that she would not be cleared to return until January 2024. The 35-year-old took to her Instagram Stories a few days ago and gave a big teaser for her comeback.

"2024 is directly in my crosshairs now," she wrote.

It will be interesting to see if the inaugural NXT Women's Tag Team Champion returns as a surprise Royal Rumble entrant. A big Damage CTRL storyline is rumored with Kai taking on another member, but it remains to be seen if that will be the new direction.

What do you think of Dakota Kai possibly feuding with Bayley for the Damage CTRL leadership? Do you want to see Kai return at WWE Royal Rumble? Share your thoughts in the comments section below!