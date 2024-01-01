WWE Superstars react to Nick Aldis’ rare personal update

WWE's Nick Aldis is celebrating a major event today as the rest of the world celebrates the end of another year.

Today is the 8th wedding anniversary of Aldis and Mickie James. The top pro wrestling couple tied the knot on December 31, 2015. The wedding came after their son was born in 2014. James and Aldis were married while both worked for TNA.

Aldis took to Instagram today to celebrate the wedding anniversary. He shared a few family photos and said he can't wait to take on 2024 with his five-time Knockouts World Champion wife.

"Today is our 8-year anniversary! I'm glad we decided to get married on #NYE because it's a great reason to reflect on our year, and it's been a pretty amazing one. I'm so grateful for your support, your wisdom, your fire, and most importantly, your love. I can't wait to take on 2024 with you. Blessed is an understatement. #mickiejames #nickaldis #2024 #happynewyear #love #marriage #wwe," he wrote.

Aldis signed with WWE this past August. James has not been signed to the company since April 2021, but she did work the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble while with TNA. It will be interesting to see if 2024 brings Aldis and James together in the same promotion, as has been rumored.

WWE Superstars and Mickie James react to Nick Aldis anniversary post

Nick Aldis and Mickie James have worked for numerous promotions in their lengthy careers, and they are constantly receiving well-wishes from their colleagues.

James took to the comments section of Aldis' aforementioned post on their eighth wedding anniversary and publicly reacted with a message and emoji. RAW General Manager Adam Pearce also commented despite his tension with Aldis – as did SoCal Val, Doug Williams, Luke Hawx, and Austin Idol.

Screenshots of Instagram comments to Nick Aldis and Mickie James

WWE is currently heading into WrestleMania 40 season, and that means rumored surprises for the Royal Rumble. James recently said she'd return at the Rumble under one major condition, and then she pitched a match with a top superstar.

What do you think of Nick Aldis' GM work so far? Should the company bring Mickie James back? Sound off in the comments below!

