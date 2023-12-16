Former WWE champion will return at the Royal Rumble under one condition

A former champion in WWE has revealed that they would return at Royal Rumble next month under one condition.

Royal Rumble 2024 is shaping up to be an incredible show. The premium live event is scheduled to take place next month at Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay, Florida. Cody Rhodes and CM Punk have already announced that they will be entering the Men's Royal Rumble match next month.

The American Nightmare won this year's Royal Rumble and then battled Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa interfered in the match, and Roman Reigns capitalized to retain the title.

Speaking on Gabby AF, Mickie James was asked what it would take for her to return to the company next month. The former WWE star last competed at the premium live event in 2021 and claimed that she would only return to the company if she was going to win the match on January 27, 2024.

“I’m not coming back at this Rumble unless I’m winning because Hardcore Country at WrestleMania? It prints itself. Because the winner gets a title shot at WrestleMania. If you win the Rumble, you automatically get a title shot," she said. [H/T: Ringside News]

Bill Apter suggests an interesting finish for WWE Royal Rumble

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter has suggested an interesting finish for the Men's Royal Rumble match.

The American Nightmare is determined to win the match again next month and get another opportunity to "finish his story" against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. However, Bill Apter noted on the latest edition of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast that CM Punk's return could change WWE's plans.

Apter suggested that both Rhodes and Punk eliminate each other at the same time next month to ensure that both get a title shot at WWE WrestleMania 40.

"I'd do the first-time-ever Royal Rumble, where somehow both of them go over the top rope at the same time, and they get a choice of who to choose. And, of course, CM Punk will choose Seth Rollins. Cody will choose Roman Reigns. I don't know what those two left in the ring at this point. I am gonna say that it is probably gonna be Punk if they are the last two guys. Unfortunate for Cody because you know Cody has been in a top top spot. But now Punk has come in, and the whole field of play has changed." [6:05 onwards]

The anticipation for next month's premium live event is already off the charts. It will be fascinating to see which WWE Superstars emerge victorious and earn a title match at WrestleMania at the premium live event in January.

