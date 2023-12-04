5 major surprise entrants WWE could include in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match

The Royal Rumble is one of the most anticipated events of the year for WWE. The 2024 edition is set to take place on Saturday, January 27, from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

So far, only one name has been announced for the premium live event. "The "American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes declared himself for the men's Rumble on the November 27th edition of Monday Night RAW. No other superstar, whether male or female, has been announced to wrestle for the 2024 Royal Rumble.

Each year, WWE excites its fanbase with a select number of surprise entrants for the Royal Rumble match. In 2020, Edge stunned fans when he returned during the men's Rumble, coming out of retirement for the first time in almost nine years. In 2008, John Cena shocked the Cenation when he returned from injury and won the Rumble. What could be the major surprises that WWE has in store for us during their 2024 event?

#5. Three-time WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar

"The Beast Incarnate" Brock Lesnar was last seen in a WWE ring at 2023 SummerSlam. At that premium live event in August, Lesnar was defeated by "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes.

Lesnar isn't one of the wrestlers featured on the 2024 Royal Rumble promotional poster. This could indicate that maybe The Beast will be kept off the event entirely or that WWE plans to make his participation in the Rumble a complete surprise to their audience. Will the Beast return to WWE programming at the premium live event scheduled for January 27th? Only time will tell.

If and when Brock enters the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match, he could potentially battle with past rivals such as Drew McIntyre (another face left off the Rumble poster), CM Punk, and Cody Rhodes. Lesnar could also have a showdown against Gunther, someone who is rumored to be the possible opponent for The Beast at WrestleMania XL.

#4. Eight-time WWE Champion & Hollywood megastar The Rock

Speculation ran wild last year of The Rock winning the Royal Rumble and battling Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. The Rock didn't wrestle at the Rumble or WrestleMania 39, but he did make an appearance on a September episode of SmackDown in a segment with Austin Theory and Pat McAfee, which has since gone viral, getting millions and millions of views all over social media.

The Rock vs. Roman Reigns is a much-anticipated dream match that many fans are hoping will happen at The Showcase of the Immortals, possibly with a major championship up for grabs.

If all the stars align in time for the spectacle in April 2024, the WWE Universe could be treated to a blockbuster of a battle at the 40th anniversary of WrestleMania, potentially featuring a clash between two prominent members of the Anoa'i family. But before that can happen, The Great One may have to make a surprise appearance in the Men's Royal Rumble match.

#3. Former RAW Tag Team Champion Zack Ryder (Matt Cardona)

Matt Cardona was signed to WWE for 14 years, most notably performing as "The Long Island Iced Z" Zack Ryder. In April 2020, Ryder was released from the Stamford-based promotion. Since then, the wrestler formerly known as Zack Ryder has reinvented himself as "The Indie God" Matt Cardona.

Cardona was heavily rumored for a return at the 2023 Royal Rumble. While that didn't turn out to be the case, the former US Champion had no problem teasing fans on social media about a potential Rumble return.

"The pop was pretty good... Imagine it this time around...," wrote Cardona on his Twitter (X) page in December 2022, seemingly alluding to a future appearance in the Royal Rumble.

Pro wrestler Bin Hamin thinks Cardona will return at the 2024 Rumble. But only time will tell if the former Intercontinental Champion will make his way back to WWE on January 27th.

#2. Former nWo member Disco Inferno

WCW/TNA veteran "Disco Inferno" Glenn Gilbertti has largely retired from the squared circle, but if WWE puts enough money on the table for a quick Rumble appearance, there's a good chance he'll say "yes" to another match.

Cody Rhodes, the first wrestler to announce himself for the 2024 Royal Rumble, is known to have sent out a disparaging tweet in 2018 aimed at Disco. Since then, plenty of wrestling fans have retweeted Cody's statement to mock Gilbertti. What if WWE capitalizes on this social media incident between Rhodes and Disco, effectively turning it into a memorable moment at January's premium live event?

If Disco makes his Rumble debut and Cody is already in the ring, it'd predictably make for a hilarious moment that will be shared on social media for years to come. This moment would require top-quality camerawork for it to pay off properly. Therefore, if and when Disco makes his Rumble entrance, WWE ought to get a close-up of Cody's shocked and bewildered face. The cameraman should then switch back and forth between Disco's entrance and Cody's face (and possibly the surprised look of other wrestlers in the match).

However, Disco's appearance in the Rumble would predictably be short. After doing his disco dance in the ring, there's a good chance he'll be dumped over the top rope by one or more participants, possibly by Cody Rhodes himself.

Disco Inferno was most famously known for his time in World Championship Wrestling between 1995 and 2001. During that time, he won multiple titles, including a reign apiece as Cruiserweight Champion and WCW World Tag Team Champion. Disco also held two reigns as the WCW World Television Champion.

While he's largely known as a midcard act, Disco did make occasional appearances in the main event, going one-on-one with legends such as Ric Flair and Bret Hart in the main event of Thunder in 1999.

#1. Uncle Howdy

Bray Wyatt is rumored to be the focal point of the WWE Hall of Fame, Class of 2024. Wyatt is also rumored to be the upcoming face of WWE 2K24. To help promote Wyatt's presence in the new year, WWE could book Uncle Howdy as a surprise entrant in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match.

Uncle Howdy is believed to be the brother of Bray Wyatt, former NXT Champion Bo Dallas. According to CageMatch.net, Bo last wrestled in November 2019, losing in a six-man tag team match at a WWE live event in Switzerland.

The WWE Universe would predictably welcome back Uncle Howdy with open arms. Many fans miss his brother Bray and will likely be happy to see a piece of Wyatt's legacy returning to WWE programming in some capacity. There's a report that Triple H wants Bo to carry on Bray's legacy, which could potentially foreshadow a return from Uncle Howdy in WWE sometime in the future.

Uncle Howdy had a featured role during the 2023 Royal Rumble premium live event. Following the Mountain Dew Pitch Black match between Bray Wyatt and LA Knight, Howdy targeted The Megastar with a flying elbow drop.

