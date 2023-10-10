Will The Rock vs. Roman Reigns happen sooner than planned? Decoding potential hint

The Rock vs. Roman Reigns is a blockbuster match that is destined to happen at some point in the company. Although WrestleMania is the hallowed ground for a bout of this caliber, the prospect of WWE pulling the trigger early cannot be ruled out either.

Xero News recently posted a GIF of The Rock on X, which led to a whirlpool of speculation among fans. It is believed to be a subtle hint that this match would potentially take place at Crown Jewel this year, as Saudi Arabia's shows are known for creating "larger than life" moments.

However, the prospect of this mega match happening at the November 4 spectacle is quite low. During his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, The Rock stated that he would only do things that would be unprecedented for the fans.

Moreover, The Great One highlighted that The Rock vs. Roman Reigns must have a compelling story for it to happen. With Crown Jewel less than a month away, there are no signs of any buildup to this match.

The Rock also expressed his desire to have this mega match on a grander stage, teasing it to happen at WrestleMania 40. Therefore, WWE will leave no stone unturned to have a proper storyline and buildup to this grand bout.

Thus, Crown Jewel will seemingly not be the place where Roman Reigns and The Rock lock horns.

Will The Rock come for Roman Reigns' title?

The Tribal Chief is currently on an unprecedented title reign as he is the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. During his three-year reign, the WWE Universe saw the inception of The Bloodline saga, which changed the landscape of the company.

Reigns has appointed himself The Head of the Table of the Anoa'i bloodline and proclaimed himself The Tribal Chief of their clan. However, he has yet to face one of the venerated names of his own bloodline, The Rock, whom many believe to be the real Head of the Table.

This is a chapter in The Bloodline saga that has yet to be explored. Therefore, The Great One doesn't necessarily have to come for Roman Reigns' championship, as he already has a compelling storyline to inject himself into.

The Brahma Bull might return to put an end to The Bloodline saga and prove who the real Head of the Table is. The Rock vs. Roman Reigns is a blockbuster match in itself and doesn't actually need a title to be involved.