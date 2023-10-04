Top WWE star coming to hunt down Roman Reigns soon? Its not Cody Rhodes

Roman Reigns and The Bloodline have tyrannized the WWE roster for around three years. Down the road, Reigns has made many enemies, and one of them is seemingly crawling back to The Tribal Chief, looking for retribution.

While Cody Rhodes is one of the many names looking to avenge the Head of the Table, the superstar in question here is not The American Nightmare. The top WWE star that might be coming to hunt down the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion is Drew McIntyre.

The Scottish Warrior has been constantly referencing his history with The Bloodline lately on Monday Night Raw. McIntyre has been expressing his anguish about how things turned out last time and teasing that he hasn't forgotten what Roman Reigns and his faction did to him.

This might be a subtle hint that the former WWE Champion is preparing to come for The Tribal Chief soon, as he has unfinished business with him. There have also been rumors circulating lately that Drew McIntyre will revert to his heel persona on the main roster.

Therefore, with a potential change in character, he might look to reignite his rivalry with Roman Reigns. Needless to say, the Scottish Warrior might look for vengeance against the Undisputed Champion after everything the latter has done to him in the past.

Possibility of Roman Reigns facing Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40

Cody Rhodes is one of the names on the long list who has unfinished business with The Tribal Chief. Rhodes squared off against Reigns at The Showcase of the Immortals this year, only to fail in his attempt to capture the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Since then, there have been various rumors that WWE is planning the second chapter of the Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes saga at WrestleMania 40. Ever since his loss at 'Mania, The American Nightmare has been on a mission to finish his unfinished story.

There's a very good possibility that both superstars will lock horns again this year at The Grandest Stage of Them All. Moreover, Rhodes has taken shots at the 38-year-old in many instances, which hints that his itinerary for WrestleMania 40 leads to the Undisputed Champion.

However, there have also been reports that Roman Reigns might face The Rock this year in a blockbuster match at the Philadelphia extravaganza. The rumors sparked when The Great One commented on it, followed by his astounding WWE return.

Therefore, if The Rock doesn't appear at WrestleMania 40, there's a high possibility that Cody Rhodes will be the one to lock horns with Roman Reign in what would be their second chapter.

