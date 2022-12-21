WWE Superstars team up to give Triple H a hilarious Christmas present in new commercial

Several superstars have teamed up to get WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H a Christmas gift in a new commercial for CashApp.

The Miz approached Alpha Academy and asked for help picking out a surprise present for The Game. He spoke to Damage CTRL backstage and they said the gift had to be something legendary.

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, The Usos, were in an empty arena. Jimmy and Jey told The Miz that they had already sent Triple H some Bitcoin the previous week.

In the end, The Miz gifted Triple H a garden gnome, with some pepperoni sticks sprinkled on top of it as a gift from the rest of the superstars. He then placed a custom sledgehammer next to the gnome and labeled it as from himself only.

WWE @WWE The Miz teams up with Alpha Academy, Damage CTRL The Usos, and @CashApp to surprise the boss with a legendary holiday gift. #ad The Miz teams up with Alpha Academy, Damage CTRL The Usos, and @CashApp to surprise the boss with a legendary holiday gift. #ad https://t.co/gJUNpN0vL6

In case you missed it, you can check out the Monday Night RAW results here.

If you're interested in sports betting, the New York Giants play the Minnesota Vikings this weekend! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Up To $1,250 Back On Your First Bet + 1000 Tier Credits + 1000 Reward Credits® at Caesars!

Wrestling veteran claims nobody is held accountable in WWE under Triple H

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently took a shot at the company's system under Triple H.

There have been rumors of The Game being underwhelmed with several of the recently returned talents for underperforming. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo noted that people used to get fired if they didn't deliver:

"Bro, these are people that have been doing this for decades, how is it possible? There's no accountability bro, there's no accountability for the recruiter, there's no accountability for the agent, there's no accountability for the writers, there's zero accountability... You're hiring me to give you numbers, if I don't deliver, I'm going to get fired. Nobody gets fired bro, nobody there is held accountable. It's a friend of a friend of a friend who's been there for 30 years." (23:30- 25:51)

WWE has gone through a ton of changes in 2022 and Triple H keeps bringing in more talent. It will be interesting to see what The Game has in store for wrestling fans next year.

Who would you like to see Triple H sign in 2023? Let us know in the comments section below.

A former WWE head writer discusses what Mandy Rose could do following her exit here

Poll : 0 votes