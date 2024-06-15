WWE taunts Corey Graves after throwing tantrum

WWE has presented another successful international premium live event with Clash at the Castle: Scotland. The action-packed night featured new champions, thunderous support for homegrown superstars, and a shocking run-in, among other major happenings. There was also a ringside tantrum by Corey Graves, which officials did not let him forget.

The Iron City star called tonight's Clash at the Castle: Scotland PLE with Michael Cole and Wade Barrett, live from Glasgow. Shortly before the main event, which Damian Priest just made a shocking claim about, there was some confusion over which announcers would be hosting the post-show. Graves comically expressed frustration as he thought he'd have to stay late at the OVO Hydro with Cole.

The Stamford-based promotion then sent two messages to mock the wrestler-turned-commentator. First, they tweeted a clip of the confusion at the announcer table with Graves, Cole, and Barrett, and captioned it with an emoji and three words.

Trending

"You good, Graves?! [face with tears emoji] #WWECastle," the promotion wrote in the caption along with the video below.

Expand Tweet

However, this was not the end of the Stamford-based promotion having laughs at Graves' expense. The social media team then tweeted a screenshot of a disappointed Graves at the commentary desk.

"mood #WWECastle," wrote the promotion.

You can check out the post below:

Expand Tweet

Graves had to deal with a furious Drew McIntyre as soon as the main event ended. However, it wasn't long before he ended up back in his hotel room as the post-show panel featured Barrett, Big E, and Jackie Redmond.