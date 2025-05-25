WWE teases babyface turn for injured superstar at Saturday Night's Main Event following devastating defeat

By Rohit Nath
Modified May 25, 2025 01:56 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on YouTube)
Saturday Night's Main Event is taking place from Tampa, Florida, at the Yuengling Center (Picture Courtesy: WWE on YouTube)

It was a very interesting night at Saturday Night's Main Event, and in the co-headliner, a massive babyface turn was teased along with a heel turn for the winner.

This was for the Steel Cage match between Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest. As you know, McIntyre has been the quintessential villain in WWE for a while, while Priest has earned his place in the good graces of the fans. The two rivals were finally set to put their story to rest in a Steel Cage match at Saturday Night's Main Event.

But what was interesting was the finish. Damian Priest executed the infamous con-chair-to, a move made famous by his old mentor, Edge. This was the most villainous way possible to win the match, especially considering that Drew McIntyre openly admitted he's working hurt.

The finish of the match at Saturday Night's Main Event saw Priest devastatingly take out Drew McIntyre before simply walking out of the cage with the victory. The audience in Tampa appeared quite confused by it all.

But not everyone seemed pleased with Damian Priest. McIntyre was already a favorite in Tampa, and this took things one step further. It was a very un-heroic way to pick up the win.

One can only speculate that the angle was meant to write The Scotsman off television for a while.

