WWE teases big Gunther angle for RAW

WWE has moved on from Elimination Chamber, and the next big stop is WrestleMania 41. Gunther just passed the seven-month mark in his World Heavyweight Championship reign, and now he's under 50 days from his next challenger: Jey Uso. The heated rivalry will continue on tonight's RAW and it seems the Austrian superstar has something up his sleeve.

The Ring General and Main Event Jey have gone back-and-forth for weeks. The real-life Bloodline member has rattled Gunther like no one else, and his surprising Royal Rumble victory is providing a real chance at becoming a World Heavyweight Champion. The Imperium leader has excelled at keeping his historic title reigns going, and Jey won't dethrone Gunther without a massive fight.

Gunther isn't the only one teasing a potential assault or ambush against Uso during tonight's live RAW from Buffalo, NY. WWE took to X (fka Twitter) with a pre-show teaser on what the former Walter might have in store for his number-one contender.

"As we continue on The Road to #WrestleMania, what does World Heavyweight Champion @Gunther_AUT have in store for Jey Uso TONIGHT on #WWERaw? #RawOnNetflix [television emoji] 8ET/5PT on @netflix," wrote officials with the graphic below.

Last week's RAW saw Gunther work his second match of 2025, with the first being the Saturday Night's Main Event win over Uso on January 25. In a first-time-ever non-title match, The Ring General defeated Akira Tozawa in just under three minutes.

