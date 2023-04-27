WWE teases football star becoming Mr. Money in the Bank

WWE is bringing one of its regular premium live events to the UK this July, as Money in the Bank will take place in London. This could lead to some exciting crossovers, particularly in ladder matches for the briefcase.

The company is currently touring the UK for a few days, with a live event set to take place at the AO Arena in Manchester tonight. Ahead of the show, RAW stars Baron Corbin and Damage CTRL were invited to visit Manchester City Football Club and watch first-team training.

This comes one day after City's massive 4-1 win over Arsenal in the Premier League. Spirits were definitely high, but things could change come Money in the Bank. WWE has teased a Man City player entering the ladder match and winning the contract:

"Might there be a City contender willing to climb the ladder to grab a WWE contract when Money In The Bank heads to the UK on Saturday, 1st July…?"

Could one of Aymeric Laporte, Riyad Mahrez, or Maximo Perrone win the contract?

It remains to be seen if there will be any Manchester City involvement at the July premium live event. Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland would be interesting contenders, with both looking just like Brock Lesnar.

The Football Feel @TheFootballFeel Brock Lesnar when he realizes his sons Haaland, De Bruyne and Zinchenko will be teammates next season. Brock Lesnar when he realizes his sons Haaland, De Bruyne and Zinchenko will be teammates next season. https://t.co/Gq7jyjZNwD

However, before Money in the Bank comes around, City will focus on winning the English football treble: the Premier League, the UEFA Champions League, and the FA Cup. The Sky Blues are currently the favorites to win all three trophies.

WWE RAW stars are enjoying their visit to the UK ahead of Money in the Bank

While there is a live event in Manchester today, WWE held a show in Birmingham last night. Most of RAW's biggest stars were present, including Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare defeated Finn Balor in the main event. He was incredibly popular at the Utilita Arena.

Baron Corbin lost to Rick Boogs in five seconds before issuing an open challenge that was answered by hometown hero Butch. Seth Rollins defeated The Miz, while Bianca retained her RAW Women's Championship over Asuka and Bayley.

WWE Money in the Bank will air live from London's O2 Arena on July 1, 2023, the first Premium Live Event to be held in London in over two decades. Friday night SmackDown will also air live from London on June 30, the first time ever that SmackDown will broadcast live from the UK.

