WWE threatened with another lawsuit

WWE has been threatened with another lawsuit today by a former professional wrestler.

Vince McMahon recently resigned from TKO Group Holdings after a lawsuit against him came to light. The wrestling world is still coming to grips with the disturbing accusations against former WWE CEO Vince McMahon in a new lawsuit by Janel Grant. WWE has done its best to distance itself from the 78-year-old following the allegations against him.

ECW legend Francine has threatened to file another lawsuit against the company today on social media. Francine tagged WWEGames in her post and said she still has The Queen of Extreme trademarked. She wondered if she needed her lawyer to get involved again in her post seen below.

"I have The Queen of Extreme trademarked. Do you need something sent to you guys again from my lawyer?" she wrote.

Francine then responded to the "trolls" who were messaging her after threatening legal action. She said she has used "Queen of Extreme" for decades and paid for it to be trademarked.

"To all the ignorant 20somethings that are trolling me, I’ve used #QueenOfExtreme for decades and paid for the trademark. Which means no one else can use it. It starts with a tweet, then used in entrances and on games, mags, etc. You have to fight for what is legally yours," she wrote.

WWE star Cody Rhodes comments on the allegations against Vince McMahon

Men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes was one of the first superstars to be asked about the allegations against Vince McMahon. The former AEW EVP had a candid and genuine answer.

During the press conference following WWE Royal Rumble, Cody Rhodes was asked for his opinion on the situation with Mr. McMahon. Rhodes admitted it was a dark cloud over the company but praised everyone for their response so far.

"As far as the news is concerned, we were finding it out and reading the same things as you guys. It set a dark cloud certainly. As far as TKO, Nick Khan and the board, took it very seriously, acted immediately. Looking at the future, I don't know the answer to that. I think somewhere is a basic tenet of this crew from a roster standpoint is very family. Never seen anything like this. Most of the time wrestling locker room are fighting, talking trash about each other, making fun of each other, sandbagging each other, all that nonsense. This crew is very team-based and perhaps that's the ingredient."

The company does not need any more distractions at the moment as it builds toward WrestleMania 40. It will be interesting to see if the situation with Francine is resolved in the weeks to come.

