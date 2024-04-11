WWE is trying to get former Bloodline member over on the main roster, says wrestling veteran

WWE stars have entered a new era after a hugely successful WrestleMania XL under Triple H's creative leadership. Recently, Konnan and Disco Inferno discussed Sami Zayn's run with WWE and stated that the management was trying to get him over.

Sami Zayn was stuck in limbo for a while after a humiliating loss to Johnny Knoxville at The Grandest Stage of Them All in Texas. However, it all changed for The Liberator when he became The Bloodline's Honorary Uce and ended up headlining WrestleMania alongside Kevin Owens in California.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100, Konnan and Disco Inferno discussed Sami Zayn's win in a Gauntlet Match on Monday Night RAW ahead of WrestleMania XL. During their conversation, Konnan stated that WWE was trying to get the former Bloodline member over after his meteoric rise on Friday Night SmackDown.

"Well, the thing that happened is he got really over when he was an Uce, you know what I'm saying. They're trying to get him over like that [Honorary Uce] again. Well, how much better could you get somebody over than to be the guy to finally beat Gunther? But how much more over can you get beating that guy?'' said Konnan. [1:29 to 2:00]

As it turned out, Sami Zayn scripted a heist for the ages at WrestleMania XL as he defeated the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion Gunther.

8-time WWE champion needs to leave The Bloodline, says Jey Uso

The Bloodline changed forever when Sami Zayn left the faction for Kevin Owens. However, it started a chain reaction in the group, which led to more members leaving and rejoining in the coming months. Jimmy Uso fell in line again after he cost his brother the Universal Title at the Biggest Party of the Summer in Detroit, Michigan.

The twins collided on The Grandest Stage of Them All in Philadelphia this past weekend, where Main Event Jey Uso emerged victorious. Ahead of the two-night event, Jey Uso had sent a message for his brother, where he urged Jimmy to leave The Bloodline.

"I think he almost got out of from under The Tribal Chief at one point. It's hard to leave family. I did it. It took me a while to open my eyes, man. And if my brother stays too close to The Tribal Chief and Paul Heyman, they're going to spin it on him," he said.

Apart from their one-on-one clash at WrestleMania XL, the twins were also involved in the main-event match between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes. Jimmy Uso was the first member of The Bloodline to come to the aid of The Tribal Chief. However, he was soon taken out by Jey Uso. It will be interesting to see how the dynamics between the twins will play out in the coming weeks.

If you use any quotes from the article, please credit Keepin' It 100 and WWE, and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Poll : Do you want Chad Gable to turn heel? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion