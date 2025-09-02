WWE could turn to former Women's Champion as wild card return if AJ Lee fails, feels former writer (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo feels the company could bring back another popular star, depending on how a possible AJ Lee return pans out. There are rumors of AJ returning after subtle hints on WWE programming. The name in question is Paige (aka Saraya).

Becky Lynch helped Seth Rollins retain the World Heavyweight Championship at Clash in Paris. She hit CM Punk with a low blow, allowing Seth to pin him for the win. This week on RAW, The Man berated Punk on the mic and proceeded to slap him repeatedly.

Lynch called the Best in the World pathetic and claimed there was nothing he could do. Punk was visibly flustered and said that Becky would regret laying hands on him, as fans chanted for AJ Lee.

This week on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo suggested that if WWE doesn't get a huge pop with AJ Lee, they could have Paige show up next. He noted that the former Divas Champion was one of the biggest stars that WWE could go after and add to its roster.

The former writer felt the creative team had this idea in their back pocket and could use Paige as a wild card to face one of the champions on the main roster.

"Don't forget, they still got Paige sitting there on the sideline. They got her sitting out there. That's another pop in the pocket."

This week's RAW culminated a long European tour for the WWE roster. The stars will return to the United States this week for the fallout from Clash in Paris.

This week's SmackDown episode is set to emanate from Punk's hometown of Chicago. It will be interesting to see if AJ Lee decides to return during this week's episode of the blue brand.

