WWE once turned down 32-year-old's pitch to align with Seth Rollins

A 32-year-old WWE Superstar has disclosed that Vince McMahon once turned down a pitch for her to align with Seth Rollins.

Seth Rollins defeated AJ Styles to capture the World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia. He is scheduled to defend the title against The Judgment Day's Finn Balor at SummerSlam in Detroit.

Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville defeated Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan to win the Women's Tag Team Championships on the July 17 edition of RAW. Green and Deville have become quite popular in WWE, but that wasn't always the case. Chelsea was released from the company in 2021 but made her return earlier this year in the Women's Royal Rumble match.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful caught up with Chelsea Green for an interview during the premiere of American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes documentary. During the interview, it was noted that Chelsea used to sit outside of Vince McMahon's office to try and meet with him.

The former IMPACT Wrestling star also guessed Paul Heyman's email and sent text messages to Triple H that she wanted her job back. Green also disclosed that she once pitched to be one of Seth Rollins' followers, but the idea was turned down by Vince McMahon.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo criticizes Seth Rollins

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo doesn't think Seth Rollins can control the WWE Universe anymore.

Rollins gets an incredible reaction every time he goes to the ring. The fans loudly sing his theme music, and he is one of the most popular stars on the roster. However, Vince Russo believes that the World Heavyweight Champion has lost control of WWE fans.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, the wrestling legend claimed that Rollins had lost control of the crowd and eventually they would get tired of singing.

"Bro, when Seth goes out there, and the fans start singing and don't stop, he doesn't have control of them. They are controlling him, and those are the people they are gonna get tired of," said Vince Russo. [From 11:55 - 12:14]

The rivalry between Rollins and Balor goes all the way back to SummerSlam 2016. Finn Balor defeated Seth Rollins to become the inaugural Universal Champion but was forced to relinquish the title due to injury following the match.

It will be interesting to see if Balor can get his revenge and become the new World Heavyweight Champion at SummerSlam 2023.

