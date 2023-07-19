"WWE had turned straight trash", "It's gonna come with a price" - Fans go wild as Dominik Mysterio wins first-ever singles championship

WWE fans go wild on Twitter as Dominik Mysterio won his first-ever singles championship at NXT.

Dominik went in a bout against Wes Lee for the North American Championship on the latest edition of the development brand. The Judgment Day member came out victorious with some help from his teammates. Rhea Ripley hit Lee with her women's title, which helped Dominik to pin the former champion.

Following the match, fans took to Twitter and started commenting about Dominik's first-ever singles championship win.

One fan tweeted that they were happy to see Dom finally winning a singles championship, but they believe it will come at a price because he will have to go into a triple-threat match, possibly against Dragon Lee and Mustafa Ali, who have challenged the new champion.

One fan tweeted claiming they saw Dominik botch an entire set of moves and couldn't believe that WWE made him a champion.

A fan tweeted that they believe Dominik is a cheater and not a real champion.

One fan tweeted questioning if WWE is sending Dominik back to NXT, which they say doesn't make any sense.

Another fan tweeted that Dominik went from being booed to getting one of the loudest pops from fans.

One fan tweeted and praised Dominik for winning the North American Championship despite stepping foot in NXT for the first time.

Another fan tweeted that they are wondering how WWE will work around Dominik keeping the title despite not being a part of the development brand after the company stripped the title from Solo Sikoa when he was no longer a part of NXT.

Seth Rollins believes Dominik Mysterio was built to be a heel in WWE

In a recent episode of Logan Paul's IMPAULSIVE podcast, Seth Rollins revealed that Hurricane Helms asked him if he would have believed Dominik Mysterio would turn out to be such a heel. The Visionary replied that he always knew Dom would turn out to be a heel because he isn't built to be a babyface.

"I was sitting in a live event not long ago and he [Dominik Mysterio] was getting booed just out of the building and one of our producers, Hurricane Helms, was sitting there with me and he’s like, ‘If you would’ve told me six months ago he’s gonna be a top heel in the business, would you believe it?’ And I was like, ‘Yes.’ That’s the visionary part. I could see this coming... because he’s not built to be a babyface," said Rollins.

Only time will tell what WWE has in store for Dominik Mysterio and The Judgment Day on the development brand, as Dom could face Mustafa Ali and Dragon Lee next week.

What do you think about Dominik Mysterio's first singles championship win? Let us know in the comments section below.