WWE tweets sneak preview of documentary on legendary John Cena rivalry 

WWE has taken to social media to share a sneak peak of an upcoming A&E documentary on John Cena's rivalry with Edge.

Though the Rated-R Superstar found his beginnings during WWE's Attitude Era, it was during the following Ruthless Aggression Era that he really took off as a main-eventer. This was where he began his legendary rivalry with The Leader of the Cenation, which lasted from 2005 to 2006.

This culminated in an iconic Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match at Unforgiven 2006 in Toronto, Canada. Cena would end the program victorious and as WWE Champion.

The rivalry will be discussed by Freddie Prinze Jr. and a panel of industry faces, in the latest episode of WWE Rivals. Shown in a clip posted to WWE's official Twitter page, the likes of Kevin Nash, Cody Rhodes, and Beth Phoenix appear around the table with Prinze Jr.

Clips of talking-heads featuring both John Cena and Edge are also present, along with the likes of Bruce Pritchard. Footage showing the two superstars in their younger days can also be seen in the clip.

The episode of WWE Rivals will air on the A&E Network on 22 August, 2022 at 10/9c.

When did John Cena last appear on WWE television?

The former 16-time world champion has not wrestled in WWE since his match with Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2021.

However, this doesn't mean the Peacemaker star hasn't made the occasional return to WWE TV.

Back in June, Cena returned to Monday Night RAW to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his main roster debut. He then cut a passionate in-ring promo where he expressed gratitude for the world of professional wrestling and the WWE fans.

Cena was even introduced by former WWE CEO Vince McMahon, shortly after the controversial circumstances surrounding his departure made the news.

When do you think John Cena will next appear on WWE TV? Who would you like to see him face? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

